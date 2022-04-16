Intrust Bank NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $228.23 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.91.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.