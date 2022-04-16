Intrust Bank NA Increases Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 358.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 873,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,769,000 after purchasing an additional 683,501 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,178,000 after purchasing an additional 426,478 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,809,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,241,000 after purchasing an additional 169,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock opened at $185.58 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.04 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.02%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUI. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

