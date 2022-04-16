Intrust Bank NA Sells 257 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $854,771,000 after purchasing an additional 236,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after purchasing an additional 35,351 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FedEx by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $411,750,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in FedEx by 308.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $205.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.07. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $199.03 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

