Intrust Bank NA Sells 567 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in BCE were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,780,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,372,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of BCE by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,839,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BCE by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,292,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,761,000 after purchasing an additional 732,306 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 11,873.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 724,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,260,000 after purchasing an additional 718,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. Bank of America cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

NYSE BCE opened at $58.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average is $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 120.08%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

