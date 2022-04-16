Intrust Bank NA Trims Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 5,277.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $140.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.86.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €122.00 ($132.61) to €121.00 ($131.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($86.96) to €85.00 ($92.39) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($104.35) to €105.00 ($114.13) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €108.00 ($117.39) to €110.00 ($119.57) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Sanofi Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.