Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,747,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,725,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36,642 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 409.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 599,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,953,000 after purchasing an additional 482,154 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 413,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 176,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $72.04 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $101.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $78.12.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

