Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,634,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,046,000 after purchasing an additional 54,124 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of RSP traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.53. 1,735,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,563. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.04 and a 200-day moving average of $156.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

