Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,828,000 after purchasing an additional 181,472 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,400,000 after acquiring an additional 337,358 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,726,000 after acquiring an additional 166,853 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,678,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,427,000 after acquiring an additional 68,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,634,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,046,000 after acquiring an additional 54,124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $155.53 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.92.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

