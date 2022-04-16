Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 58,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,812,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,036 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 144,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 58,599 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 156,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 88,294 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $909,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $10,984,000.

IRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 127.72% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

