iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 263.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

USIG opened at $53.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.07. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $61.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.