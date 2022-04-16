iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 62,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 62,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 53,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 68,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

PFF opened at $34.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $39.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

