iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Holdings Decreased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,432 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $13,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 134.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,502. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.28. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $183.77 and a 12 month high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

