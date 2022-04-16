ITM Power (LON:ITM) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 500 ($6.52) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 300 ($3.91).

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.52) to GBX 410 ($5.34) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.82) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.93) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.00) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.17) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 539.43 ($7.03).

Shares of LON:ITM opened at GBX 355.60 ($4.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -62.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 326.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 373.51. ITM Power has a one year low of GBX 208.24 ($2.71) and a one year high of GBX 543 ($7.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.94.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

