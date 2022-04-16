ITV plc (ITVPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.38 on June 10th

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.3843 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19. ITV has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $19.79.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITVPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 140 ($1.82) to GBX 110 ($1.43) in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

