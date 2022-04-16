J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $230.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $210.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.65.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

JBHT stock opened at $172.01 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $155.11 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.33 and a 200-day moving average of $193.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at about $3,724,000. Finally, blooom inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.