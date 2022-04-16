Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Northcoast Research lowered Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.71 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett lowered Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.04.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.81.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,779 shares of company stock valued at $155,269. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 85.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth about $1,505,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 51.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 7.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 493,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,065,000 after purchasing an additional 32,743 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

