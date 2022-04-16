Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Stock Price Down 1%

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Rating) fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.04 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13). 535,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 656,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.35 ($0.13).

The company has a market cap of £26.51 million and a PE ratio of 7.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.79. The company has a current ratio of 31.18, a quick ratio of 31.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get Jangada Mines alerts:

Jangada Mines Company Profile (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiary, Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A engages in the exploration and development of platinum group metal (PGM) assets in South America. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, gold, and chrome, as well as vanadium. The company primarily holds an interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project that includes 3 mining licenses and 44 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in the northeast of Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jangada Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jangada Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.