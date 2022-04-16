Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares in the company, valued at $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.25. The company had a trading volume of 679,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,271. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.61 and its 200 day moving average is $140.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.