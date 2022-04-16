JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.37. JELD-WEN reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JELD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

Shares of JELD traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $20.66. 556,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,804. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $31.47.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,976.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,985,024 shares of company stock worth $43,424,449 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

