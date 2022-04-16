JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 442 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE stock opened at $133.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

