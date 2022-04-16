JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in EQT by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in EQT by 1,602.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 1,087.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NYSE:EQT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.36. 7,999,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,860,431. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.47%.

EQT Profile (Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.