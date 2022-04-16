JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $116,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its position in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Citigroup by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE C traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.93. 34,043,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,676,844. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average is $63.22. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

