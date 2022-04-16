JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $188,000 in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.90. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.