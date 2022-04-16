JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,143 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1,143.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,997,000 after buying an additional 74,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,960,000 after acquiring an additional 895,728 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 228.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,584 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,351,000 after purchasing an additional 486,471 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,515,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,587,000 after acquiring an additional 128,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.95. 1,095,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,579. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.25. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

