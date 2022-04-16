JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.14.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $11.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $393.68. 268,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $418.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $375.63 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

