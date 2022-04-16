JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $117.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. Barclays lifted their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,675 ($21.83) to GBX 1,775 ($23.13) in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $910.50.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

