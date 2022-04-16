JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 393 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 76.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE traded down $4.59 on Friday, reaching $108.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,317,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,594. The company has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 1.39. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.16.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.67.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

