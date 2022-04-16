JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 654 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

O traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.61. 2,624,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,421. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.08. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.90%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

