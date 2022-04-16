JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,397,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,305,000 after buying an additional 176,027 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,106,000 after buying an additional 121,719 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 619,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,051,000 after buying an additional 101,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Nordson by 116.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 183,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,812,000 after purchasing an additional 98,991 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDSN traded down $4.15 on Friday, reaching $214.74. 151,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.40. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $197.20 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

