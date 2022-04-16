Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Down 42.7% in March

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the March 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Jiayin Group by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jiayin Group by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

JFIN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. 12,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,458. Jiayin Group has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $124.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81.

Jiayin Group ( NASDAQ:JFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 283.72% and a net margin of 26.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jiayin Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

