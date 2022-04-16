JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPPI. B. Riley dropped their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.42.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $171.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.10.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,003 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.