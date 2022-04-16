Jobchain Hits One Day Volume of $54,362.00 (JOB)

Jobchain (JOB) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Jobchain has a market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $54,362.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00034990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00103811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Jobchain is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,743,348,141 coins. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

