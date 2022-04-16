John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

MZTLF stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. John Menzies has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

John Menzies Plc engages in the provision of logistics and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Aviation, and Corporate. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution along with marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment includes cargo and passenger ground handling services.

