Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $2.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52. Johnson & Johnson posted earnings per share of $2.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year earnings of $10.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $10.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $11.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $179.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $184.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.37 and its 200 day moving average is $167.82.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

