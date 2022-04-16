Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,000 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $114,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $179.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $184.20. The firm has a market cap of $473.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

