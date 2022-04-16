Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDAGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the March 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:JSDA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. 475,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,235. Jones Soda has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 36.04%. The company had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

