Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11. Jumia Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $36.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 432.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.