Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “
Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11. Jumia Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $36.23.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.