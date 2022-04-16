JUST (JST) Trading Down 2.1% This Week

JUST (JST) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. During the last week, JUST has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One JUST coin can now be bought for about $0.0773 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $564.17 million and $114.23 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00046037 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.77 or 0.07486322 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,247.88 or 0.99811719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00052034 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

