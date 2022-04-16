Kadena (KDA) One Day Volume Hits $23.73 Million

Kadena (KDA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for $5.49 or 0.00013657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a market cap of $939.68 million and $23.73 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kadena has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kadena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00045888 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.70 or 0.07492715 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,158.47 or 0.99975547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00050274 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,287,601 coins. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.