Kalos Management Inc. Buys 520 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Spire by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,958,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,348,000 after acquiring an additional 55,708 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spire by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,793,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Spire by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,041,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spire by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,688,000 after acquiring an additional 47,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Spire by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,356,000 after acquiring an additional 31,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SR. Sidoti downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spire from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.22.

SR stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.60 and its 200-day moving average is $65.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.32. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 63.28%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

