KBC Group NV Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.11% of Beyond Meat worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at $74,665,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 126.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,866,000 after acquiring an additional 541,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,896,000 after acquiring an additional 231,029 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $13,358,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 10.1% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,870,000 after acquiring an additional 185,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $160.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $218,073.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BYND. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.84.

About Beyond Meat (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.