KBC Group NV Sells 1,400 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,668,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Gpwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,993,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $148.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.38. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

