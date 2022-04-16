Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.97

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 1146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF)

Keppel REIT is engaged in the investments in a portfolio of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

