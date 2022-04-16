Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSAGet Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.32 million.

KNSA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KNSA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.23. 123,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,620. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $17.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

