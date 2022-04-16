KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $450.33.

Shares of KLAC opened at $321.48 on Friday. KLA has a 52 week low of $285.89 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $353.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.16.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,324,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,870,858,000 after buying an additional 46,645 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,787,000 after buying an additional 63,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,557,000 after buying an additional 113,477 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in KLA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,897,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

