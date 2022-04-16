Klaytn Market Capitalization Tops $2.76 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002468 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $2.76 billion and $50.18 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00045629 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.99 or 0.07526031 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,186.88 or 1.00049049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00049316 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,783,009,202 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

