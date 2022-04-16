Kleros (PNK) Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $45.23 million and $724,644.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.0725 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008595 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007637 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002511 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009322 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00183386 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 623,489,294 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

