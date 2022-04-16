Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (KGTFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.198 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a boost from Krung Thai Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KGTFY opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. Krung Thai Bank Public has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $8.49.
Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
