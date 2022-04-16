Lamden (TAU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.71 Million

Lamden (TAU) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $73,232.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

