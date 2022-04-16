Land Securities Group’s (LAND) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.03) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 765 ($9.97) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 818.75 ($10.67).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 770.80 ($10.04) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 772.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 752.56. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 644.20 ($8.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 822.40 ($10.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.89%.

In related news, insider Manjiry Tamhane purchased 4,473 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.33) per share, for a total transaction of £35,470.89 ($46,222.17).

About Land Securities Group (Get Rating)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a Â£11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.